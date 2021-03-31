Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,656,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 157,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,585,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 52,592 shares during the last quarter.

JKE opened at $284.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.78. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

