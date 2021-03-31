Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000.

TFJL stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

