Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 10,392 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after acquiring an additional 583,399 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,885,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after purchasing an additional 272,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

