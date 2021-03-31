Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 70,395 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 298.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,266,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,414,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

