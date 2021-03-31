Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

NYSE NSC opened at $270.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $136.65 and a 12 month high of $273.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

