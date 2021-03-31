Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 31,169 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,169 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

