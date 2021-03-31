Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,554 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after acquiring an additional 521,036 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,405,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 561,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 439,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,490,000 after acquiring an additional 286,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $33.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

