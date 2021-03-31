Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,766 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.81.

