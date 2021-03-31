Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 12,309 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

