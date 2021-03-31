Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.