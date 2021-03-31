Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

