Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 9,964 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,925,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

