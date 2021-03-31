Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 116,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 97,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

