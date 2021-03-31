Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

