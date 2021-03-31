Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,781 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

LUV opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

