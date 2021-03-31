Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 237.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $28,244,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,441,000 after buying an additional 198,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.43.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

