Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

