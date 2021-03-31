Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

