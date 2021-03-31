Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 127,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

RYT opened at $265.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $274.54.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.