Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

