Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 674 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU stock opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.90 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

