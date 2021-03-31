Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 57,507 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,507 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.