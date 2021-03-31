Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

