Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 16,817 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,364,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

