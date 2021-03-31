Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 18,946 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 374,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 232,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 197,790 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.