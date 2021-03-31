Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

