Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,530,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,466,000 after purchasing an additional 393,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 307,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

