Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 10,390 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,015.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cintas were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,394,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,999,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $337.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.51 and a 200-day moving average of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $158.89 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.