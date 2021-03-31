Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 24,769 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 345.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $122.76 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

