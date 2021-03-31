Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 59,775 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1,301.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

