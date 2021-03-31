Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 66,095 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 242.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,095 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84.

