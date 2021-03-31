Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 157,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.53% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

