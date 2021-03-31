Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,952,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter.

IYH opened at $250.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.79. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $178.13 and a one year high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

