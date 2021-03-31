Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 322.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62,447 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

Shares of BX stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

