Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 10,041 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

