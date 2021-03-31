Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 4,295 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 408.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,009 shares of company stock worth $194,226,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

TTD opened at $625.88 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.50 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 214.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $768.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $737.99.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

