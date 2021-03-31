Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 63,002 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1,366.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,002 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

