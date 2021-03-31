Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 8,818 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 164.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $330.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $207.18 and a 1 year high of $332.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

