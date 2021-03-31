Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 23,495 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.98 and a 1-year high of $225.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

