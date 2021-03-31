Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 769.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,605 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

