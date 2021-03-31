Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 247.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

