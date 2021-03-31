Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1,336.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after acquiring an additional 471,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

