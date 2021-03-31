Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 667.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.