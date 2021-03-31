Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,129,000. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03.

