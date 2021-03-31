Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,547.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,634 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,018,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,652,000 after buying an additional 876,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

