Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

