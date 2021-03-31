Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 693.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 111,507 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

