Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1,739.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,988 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SCHP opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

