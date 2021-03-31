Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 41,195 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

