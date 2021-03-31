Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 39,462 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

